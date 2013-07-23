Sun Care in the Philippines - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Sun care continued to expand in 2012. After experiencing very robust growth of 21% in 2011, due to the entry of more players, growth settled at 8% in current value terms in 2012. Compared with other beauty and personal care categories, sun care remains small, at Ps272 million. However, consumers' awareness of the hazards of sun exposure encouraged them to try out the available brands in the market, sustaining the growth of sun care.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
