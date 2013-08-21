Superior Electronic Products Online Through Any Electronics Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Any Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of its new website, http://www.timer-switch.com .The company specializes in providing electronic products such as programmable timers, programmable digital timers, proximity switches, inductive linear sensors, photo-electronic switches, optical screen sensors, solid state relay, and switch power supply, among others. The customer friendly website aims to deliver excellent quality at affordable prices to service seekers across the globe.



Located in China’s Liushi, Any Electronics is a company that prides itself on constantly adapting to technological development. The company provides services in machinery manufacturing, motor system control, distribution transmission, control device, oil and mining, automation industry, solar control, lighting control and other such areas. The company also supplies new product development and OEM services. All services offered are strictly according to ISO9002.



The website sports an extensive catalogue showcasing its products. Along with a number of descriptive photographs the catalogue includes product details such as product size, installation information, and product functionality information.



The website also features a video section with tutorials that specifically explain the various electronic products that the company specializes in.



Service seekers are able to view the products either according to the Product Categories provided or the Latest Products or even Feature Products. The latest products include such items as Holiday Time Switch ATP 1006-5, Solid State Relay SSR3, and Preset Counter AH5K. There is also the option for customers to view specific products with the search engine provided on the website.



The Any Electronics company website also showcases a blog for customers to get a comprehensive understanding of the electronic products offered.



Any Electronics is geared to providing its customers with the best possible service in terms of value for price. In regard to customer care service the website offers a Skype service where clients are able to speak to appropriate consultants to clarify any questions. There is also a form provided on the website where service seekers can fill in any queries they may have or feedback they may like to offer.



The company caters to countries all over the world. Its clientele includes countries from the USA, Europe, South East Asia, and Southern Africa. Any Electronics Co., Ltd. also functions as an agent for Temperature timers in Taiwan. The website states that the reason behind its global success is the excellent quality of its electronic items. Furthermore, the price quotations offered are reasonable in regard to the superior value of its services.



To know more about the electronic products and services provided by Any Electronics Co., Ltd. visit http://www.timer-switch.com



About Any Electronics Co., Ltd.

Any Electronics Co., Ltd is a company dedicated to providing high quality electronics at competitive prices. The company is based in Liushi, China.



Media Contact:

Fuyang Ke

Address: Ni'ao Industrial Area,Baishi Yueqing Zhejiang, 325604 China

Phone Number: +86-577-62695889

Email: fuyang.ke@timer-switch.com

Website: http://www.timer-switch.com