Superstar Singer and Songwriter Takes Universal Life Church Ordination Very Seriously

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordained mega superstar, singer and songwriter Jesse Hughes of the group, Eagles of Death Metal. Celebrity ordinations are common, however they usually are to allow the celebrity to perform a one time wedding ceremony such as President William Clinton did or celebrities become ordained on a whim only to never do much of anything as a Minister. However, Reverend Jesse Hughes is taking his ordination very seriously.



Reverend Jesse Hughes has applied for and has been granted a Church Charter. Yes the lead singer and songwriter, one of the music industries biggest stars intends to start his own Church. Secondly Reverend Jesse Hughes has announced he has agreed to host a sixty minute, weekly show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, an up and coming giant in Faith Radio. The time, day of the week and name of his show are in the planning stages, however you can expect an announcement with this information within the next week or two.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com