Sydney IT Consultancy Firm Helps Australian Jeweller Sparkle

The jewellery business in Australia is extremely competitive. Leveraging the right IT systems can be the difference between success and struggle. STS helped a leading Australian jeweller use the best IT systems to make the business shine.



Before STS started working with this Australian jeweller, its existing network was a mess. Because of failing technology, the jeweller struggled to meet the customers' growing demands. Unable to collaborate with each other or communicate effectively with customers damaged the business' reputation. It was time for a change.



STS met with the client, assessed all the business needs and recommended a Microsoft Small Business Server 2011 solution, which would allow the jeweller's team to share information, exchange emails with clients and suppliers and securely store client information. STS also recommended DELL server hardware as the cornerstone of the network.



To further ensure the security of customer information and prevent the total loss of business data, STS recommended the Storagecraft backup solution.



In addition to having the right systems in place to increase the efficiency of day-to-day business, backup systems to protect against data loss and Internet security solutions to keep the entire network secure from current online threats, STS recommended the Draytek firewall solution.



When fully deployed, this Australian jeweller will have a robust and secure business network fully supported through the STS Managed IT services program. The STS Managed IT support solution provides around-the-clock support for clients and eliminates headaches when IT solutions breakdown or computer users have difficulties.



