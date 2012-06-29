Tava Tea Review and Weight Loss Benefits Now Being Discussed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Tava Tea has been mentioned a few times in the media just recently, and more and more people are starting to learn about the weight loss benefits of this special blend of tea.



In response to this, the owner of Articate.com has decided to update his Tava Tea review, which he originally published last year, to include more details about the weight loss benefits of Tava Tea.



This review now features a short video as well, which basically shows people what they actually get when they order Tava Tea, and instructions regarding how to use the tea bags, and why users should re-use the tea bags several times.



According to this review, Tava Tea is made from three different types of tea - Sencha, Oolong and Puerh. These blends of tea originate from China and Japan and they each have their own health and weight loss benefits, which combine to produce a powerful fat-burning blend of tea - Tava Tea.



As a result of drinking 6-8 cups of this particular tea every day, people can benefit from these antioxidants and polyphenols because this formulated tea is said to help boost the metabolism, lower cholesterol, reduce fatty acids and control the digestion of fats.



Indeed to demonstrate this point, a clinical study found that Tava Tea burns 2.5 times more calories than your average green tea.



It really does seem to work as well because here is what one user had to say about their experience with Tava Tea:



"I’ve been drinking TavaTea since it came out and let me tell you, its fantastic. My weight loss has been steady, but it’s most definitely been dropping. Lost about a stone in 2-3 months, and all I did was switch my tea bags!"



The full review of Tava Tea, as well as information regarding where people can buy this weight loss tea online, can be found at:



http://articate.com/2011/05/22/tava-tea-review/



