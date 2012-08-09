Tea in India - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tea in India", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Black standard tea is a traditional and highly popular drink in India and accounted for some 84% of tea retail volume sales in 2011. However, urban health conscious Indians are increasingly curious about testing new products. Green tea and speciality tea are growing at a faster rate than black standard tea. In addition, Hindustan Unilever is introducing new ranges of flavours under its Brooke Bond Taj Mahal brand in order to cater to these changing tastes. The company claims that these new...
Euromonitor International's Tea in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tea Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Tea Market in the US to 2016: Market Profile