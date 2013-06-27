Teconisy Is High Level Service for Cheap Internet VOIP Calls

Aachen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Our century, it`s a century of constant technology development , which helps humanity to keep in touch with the farthest parts of our planet. IP telephony is a novelty , which spreads and becomes more and more popular between different parts of the population. Why is it so popular? Because while using this means of communication, the person has everything at hand. For example, while working in the Internet , the user can contact the person which interests him without leaving his work desk because the possibility of the calls from the web site is provided to him.



However a very important component of a quality communication is a correct choice of the provider.



Teconisy is a young and dynamically developing company, which provides IP telephony services. If you become a client of our company you will not only get the opportunity to make calls at beneficial rates but also will have a chance to estimate all the additional conveniences from the work with a big provider. It means high quality and low cost of communication , round-the-clock technical support, beneficial packets of prepaid minutes, convenience and different means of payment for your calls.



Besides, opposite to our competitors we offer very interesting novelties. For example, now the calls without additional applications setting is possible, we also offer virtual (DID numbers) and special application for Smartphones



But yet this is not all. Now when making a call, you are not only using your money, but you can earn money due to the service of partner marketing. We developed a special referral program which provides the payment of 4 EUR for each involved client.



Contact person: Alexander Zimmermann

City: Aachen

Country: Germany

Phone: +4924191426199

Email: support@teconisy.com

Website: http://www.teconisy.com