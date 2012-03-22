Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

New Fixed Networks market report from MarketLine: "Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Telecommunication Services industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global telecommunication services market grew by 3.7% in 2010 to reach a value of $1,441.5 billion.
In 2015, the global telecommunication services market is forecast to have a value of $1,801.8 billion, an increase of 25% since 2010.
The global telecommunication services market grew by 10.2% in 2010 to reach a volume of 5.1 billion subscribers.
In 2015, the global telecommunication services market is forecast to have a volume of 6.4 billion subscribers, an increase of 24.5% since 2010.
Wireless is the largest segment of the global telecommunication services market, accounting for 61.8% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 31.9% of the global telecommunication services market value.
Market Definition
The telecommunication services market consists of the fixed line telecoms market and the wireless telecommunication services market. The fixed-line telecommunications market is valued as the revenues obtained by operators for voice telephony and other non-voice information transmission using fixed lines (wirelines), rather than wireless systems. The wireless telecommunications services market is defined here as including cellular (mobile) phones, pagers and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service.
