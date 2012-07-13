The Art of Positioning Dietary Supplements - New Market Report Now Available

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Dietary supplements are a key area of growth in the consumer health market. Companies are reaping the financial rewards of consumer interest in preventative health through the launch of a wider array of novel and affordable supplements. Positioning dietary supplements requires negotiating a complex labyrinth of health claims, local preferences and regulatory activity. An effective message regarding health benefits, and the localisation of products will advance sales.
Euromonitor International's The Art of Positioning Dietary Supplements global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Japan
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the US
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Russia
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in China
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in France
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Taiwan
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the Czech Republic
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Italy
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Guatemala