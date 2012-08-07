The Best Organic Pet Food for Your Pets

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Party Animal Pet Food has been offering canned dog food for over a number of years. Recently Part Animal Pet Food announced the introduction of three new canned Food flavors. Apart from ten flavors of canned Organic Dog Food it offers a dry dog food formula and Canned Organic Cat Food. The flavors are generally made of fruits, veggies and finest meats and completely balanced for all breeds of different life stages. The company maintains high quality standards and offers canned food that is perfectly healthy for the pets.



The Gourmet foods offered by Party Animal Pet Food contain essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals that help in building a strong immune system. The foods contain all the essential ingredients that increase the pet’s natural defense against illness, effects of ageing, environmental and physical stress. This is a fully certified company and every ingredient in their organic flavors is reviewed by the organic certifying agency. The Organic Pet Food from Party Animal Pet Food is free from pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and antibiotics, by products, growth hormones, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives. For years they searched for something that would be absolutely safe and nutritious for the pets. After several years of research they decided to come up with something on their own that will provide pet owners with the perfect organic food.



The food products offered by Party Animal Pet Foods have never been affected by the dry food recalls or canned food. The Organic Pet Food from Party Animal Pet Foods does not contain wheat gluten or rice protein concentrate. Gradually they started working on a line of pet foods that consisted of the healthiest ingredients. Leading veterans and development staff came up with special formulas that offered our four legged friends with tasty as well as healthy and hygienic food.



Customers using Party Animal Pet Food products are very much satisfied as they feel that the Organic Dog Food has helped their pets immensely. The organic ingredients of the pet foods are all certified by OTCO and formulated to meet the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient profiles. The objective of their company is the wellness and longevity of a pet’s lifespan. They work with renowned veterinarians and their nutrition research team to come up with the best Organic Pet Food. For more information healthy and natural pet foods visit their website.



About Party Animal Pet Food

Party Animal Pet Food produces OTCO and USDA certified organic gourmet pet food that is perfect for the growth and help of pets. They have their dedicated nutrition research team and development staff dedicated towards producing the best organic pet food. Their products can be found in leading grocery and pet stores throughout the state. The canned pet foods offered by them are 100% free from Wheat Gluten or other harmful substances.



Website: http://www.partyanimalpetfood.com/



Contact

Party Animal, Inc.

8491 Sunset Blvd. #370

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Office 323.654.1038

Fax 323.654.1039