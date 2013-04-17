The Best Sushi Boston Locals Can Have at Home

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Chef Ryan considers himself to be one of the best sushi catering in Boston and for good reason. Though people absolutely adore his cuisine, and though he has an excellent reputation in the Boston sushi scene, you will never find him serving up his delicious bites at a restaurant. For the past five years, Ryan has been invited into hundreds of homes, all for the purpose of making his sushi for house parties. His experience in the world of sushi has spanned a course of seven years, working for various companies as a sushi chef prior to the creation of Offersushi.com



One of Chef Ryan's favorite services that he offers is made specifically for birthday parties – sushi classes! Teaching his clients how to make excellent sushi, and how to enjoy the best sushi Boston has to offer. Ryan loves to watch as his clients learn how to use sushi making tools, and he enjoys guiding them on how to make their rolls turn out just right. According to clients who have experienced his sushi making classes, it's one of the funniest ways to spend a birthday. And, according to those who have had surprise birthday parties catered by Chef Ryan, it's an excellent way to surprise a friend or family member.



Of course, Chef Ryan also offers the traditional personal sushi chef services that one would expect, such as made to order sushi prepared directly by hand in front of party guests, as well as pre-ordered sushi platters for guests to munch on. Ryan has also been known to provide his professional sushi catering to such golf and country clubs as Pine Brook Golf and Country Club in Weston, as well as the Wollaston Golf Club in Milton. His highly mobile sushi catering company makes for an ideal catering choice for Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, bachelorette parties, Sweet 16's, and even just regular birthday parties, too.



There are many reasons why Chef Ryan makes the best sushi Boston offers. Part of it is his insistence on using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. Another part of it is his professional, upbeat, and friendly demeanor. Yet another part of it has to deal with the fact that Chef Ryan's experience and thoughtful planning helps him ensure that you will get the best experience, with the greatest sushi, you could possibly buy.



Chef Ryan hopes that in the future, more people will consider him as their personal sushi chef for birthday events, corporate events, and bachelor(ette) parties. Still, he is optimistic, and reasonably so about the growth of his company. With the way things are going right now, he will be quite busy in the future!



Company: Offersushi

Contact: Chef Ryan

Phone: 508-450-9063

Address:

60 Pleasant St

Boston, Massachusetts

02110

Email: ryan@offersushi.com

Website: www.offersushi.com