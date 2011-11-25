The BestGuide4.com System Shows Users How to Defeat Battlefield 3

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- BestGuide4.com announces the release of the new Battlefield 3 training guide. This first person shooter game is the first to rival the equally popular Call of Duty series. Players wishing to take their gaming experience to the next level can benefit from the tips, strategies and gaming tactics that are included in this informative guide.



When it comes to playing first person shooting games, the goal is to get the most kills and therefore the most points. In order to be successful, players must work together with their team on the game. This is where many players fail. Learning to assist and protect other players will automatically put more targets in the avatars line of sight. This means that there is a bigger chance for increasing the kill ratio.



BestGuide4.com’s Battlefield 3 Dominator Guide features written and high-definition video instructions. This kit includes multiplayer strategies, co-op mission walkthrough guide, a walkthrough guide of the video campaign and free and frequent updates all created by players who have successfully dominated Battlefield 3. Additionally, players will have access to weapons guides, skill guides, a map guide and class guides. This kit is the secret to success when playing Battlefield 3.



By following the tips and techniques outlined in this system, any player can increase their kill ratio and prestige faster on Battlefield 3. The complete guide will show players how to master all aspects of the video game including maps, classes and weapons. BestGuide4.com has created the ultimate choice in Battlefield 3 guides that promises to help improve the gaming experience for all payers.



ABOUT BEST GUIDE 4 BATTLEFIELD 3

BestGuide4.com is an e-commerce site markets a proven system for winning Battlefield 3. The popular first person shooter game attracts players from all over the world. Consumers can purchases the guide to learn techniques, tips and strategies for defeating the enemy on Battlefield 3. For more information on Best Guide 4 Battlefield 3, visit the website or contact Matt Turner via email at info@bestguide4.com.