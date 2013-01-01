The Dagger of Drytal: Compelling Novella by Michael Piro Marks New Generation of Sci-Fi Fun.

Campbell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary market. However, as of late, many readers are demanding a new generation of sci-fi works that return to the fun and whimsical days of the genre’s inception. Filling this gap in the market is Californian author Michael Piro, as he announces the launch of his debut novella.



Titled ‘The Dagger of Drytal’, Piro’s story is re-capturing the hearts and minds of those who remember how true science-fiction used to be told.



Synopsis:



“Intrigue and adventure abound in this sci-fi fantasy tale about a villainous space ghoul that attempts to wreak havoc on the Nebula galaxy.



Standing in his way is a group of heroes that are determined to restore peace to the galaxy that they love so much. Aliens, zombies, and robotic soldiers are all included in the mix that will take you to a galaxy far away.”



As the author explains, fun is the main ingredient of his ground-breaking stories.



“The Dagger of Drytal, like the two other novellas I have written, simply is a fun sci-fi book designed to take you away from the real world for a couple hours a day,” says Piro.



Continuing, “It features all of the things that you loved as a kid in a grown up story that could easily translate to the big screen.”



Piro also has two follow-up works available for purchase, with the following synopses:



Nebula Galaxy Part Two: The Potion of Palaza - Good has triumphed over evil as Oren Secal and his friends have defeated Kino Dorzetti and his legions of evil. While the side of good is victorious, evil has managed to live as the malicious King Degradon and his forces have survived and have captured three of the most important planets in the Nebula galaxy. Can Oren Secal and his friends stop Degradon and restore freedom to those three key planets? Find out in this book as Degradon and a new villain make things difficult for the group of heroes to succeed!



Glossary of the Nebula Galazy: Ever wanted to know about Oren Secal's early years? Want to know what Suquo and the Yalari do in their spare time? Then the Glossary of the Nebula Galaxy is for you as I give you the background to some of the most interesting people, aliens, places, and things in the Nebula Galaxy. In this glossary you will learn about Kino Dorzetti's early years and why they call Alina the Great the Great. An enjoyable read, the Glossary to the Nebula Galaxy is the book for you if you want to learn about one of the most interesting galaxies in the universe.



All three books are available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/WUhifd



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/michael.piro.961



About Piro

Piro was born in Ravenna Ohio in the autumn of 1975. His parent’s jobs moved him throughout the Midwest quite a bit in his early years, so he learned many stories and traditions of the region in his youth. In 1987, his family moved to Northern California where he spent the rest of his early years. In 1994, he was accepted to the University of the California at Berkeley where he majored in American Studies. Piro is currently working on the third and final chapter of the Nebula Galaxy Trilogy which is due out sometime in early 2013 at Amazon.com under the title “Nebula Galaxy Part Three: The Serum of the Gleel”.