The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 New Report

Key Highlights

- The growth of Ukrainian industry was partly due to the mandatory provisions for motor-third party liability and property insurance, small consumer loans and improving macro and micro economic fundamentals.

- The growth in the non-life insurance segment was attributed to the strong growth registered in the motor and property insurance categories, which were driven by mandatory insurance provisions.

- The presence of a range of saving products offered by banks with relatively higher interest rates, a decline in the total population and weak consumer purchasing power were the key causes of the underdevelopment of the Ukrainian life insurance segment.

- As a part of healthcare reforms, the government intends to enact laws relating to compulsory health insurance by 2014 and provide a range of healthcare facilities to citizens.

- In order to make the country’s insurance legislation compliant with that of the EU, the Insurance Supervisory Authority of Ukraine applies mandatory provisions for a range of insurance such as property, vehicle, small consumer loans and is proposed to make health insurance compulsory by 2014.



Companies Mentioned



Axa Insurance Ukraine Insurance Company TAS PZU Ukraine Life Insurance JSIC INGO Ukraine Ukrainian Insurance Group



