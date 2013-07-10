The Inteliscope Tactical Rifle Adapter Now Shipping and App Available on the App Store

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The Inteliscope turns your Apple mobile device into an intelligent scope. Newly conceived just three months ago, the Inteliscope Tactical Rifle Adapter is now shipping and the App is now available for download from the Apple App Store. The adapter to mount the mobile device to your rifle sells for $99; the App is a free download. Customers may order now at www.inteliscopes.com.



The Inteliscope is generating a lot of buzz in the tactical rifle, paintball, and airsoft communities. In addition, law enforcement and military experts are looking at this device as a training tool. The Inteliscope adapter system is constructed of a high strength composite-reinforced polymer with a ruggedized tactile finish. It attaches an Apple mobile device securely to any firearm with a tactical rail utilizing its unique quick-release toggle system.



The on-screen, heads-up display of the Inteliscope app is packed with features including:



- Intuitive User Interface

- Reticle Library

- 5X Digital Zoom

- Self-Orienting Reticle

- Video Record from the Shooter’s Perspective

- Ballistics Compensation

- Built-in Compass

- GPS Position

- Local Prevailing Winds

- Shot Timer

- Flashlight and Strobe



About Inteliscope

Inteliscope, LLC is a newly formed business entity established by Jason Giddings to bring to market the Inteliscope tactical firearm mount and Apple device app. The Inteliscope products are designed and assembled in Sandpoint, Idaho. Inteliscope products may be purchased online at http://www.inteliscopes.com. Inteliscope specializes in tactical firearm accessories using state of the art mobile electronics technology. For more information, visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/inteliscope.