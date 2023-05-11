Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- What would happen if two top experts with more than a combined length of 50+ years of personal and leadership growth, were willing to distill everything they have learned, and share that with you, in an impactful one-hour talk radio show each week?



It could make an impact or even change YOUR life!



Co-hosts Steve Steele and Ernelita (Ernie) Dacumos have done exactly that, in their new show, "The Leader's Edge," Your Path to Personal and Leadership Growth with Steve and Ernie!



They have combined insights learned from years of leadership successes and mistakes, with observations from the world of business, religious and non-profit cultures!



Daring leadership in a culture defined by scarcity, fear, and uncertainty requires skill-building around experiences that are deeply and uniquely human.



Steve and Ernie are here to share about values-based leadership, investing in the hearts and minds of leaders and team members. Instead of the growing market shares and returns, or managing the ever-constant operations, looming deadlines, and incessant metrics.



What can we do better?



Learning to lead with empathy, connection and courage to start!



Understanding how to gain balance enables leaders to effectively grow personally and lead, accomplish the journey, and achieve the ultimate goal. Success!



Steve and Ernie cultivate an environment where motivation resonates, delivering inspiring value to leaders, that in turn multiply value to others. And their ceaseless journey to be a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change the world around them!



About The Leader's Edge

Starting on May 11th Tune in to "The Leader's Edge" at 11 am PST every Thursday on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network Business Channel.



Do you have a plan for Personal Growth? This was a question that was posed to us a few years ago which triggered a hunger for Personal Growth. Now, you may be asking the same question to yourself. Well, regardless of your answer, The Leader's Edge show is just for you. This show is uniquely designed by your hosts Steve and Ernie as a path to your personal and leadership growth. We firmly believe on the quote by our mentor, Dr. John Maxwell that "Everything rises and falls on leadership." The Leader's Edge and their guests' mission is to provide you with tangible tools on how to lead well. That maybe be leading a corporation or leading yourself. So lean in as we take you to this journey every week and share a path and an environment for you to grow personally and professionally.



