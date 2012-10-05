The Penny Stocks Guide Announces Free 14 Day Trial Period when Subscribing to Their Newsletter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Peter Leeds’ Penny Stock Guide provides information on the top penny stocks available in the market. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as providing both short and long term sell ranges. The guide provides little-known techniques that can make the difference between feeble and fantastic returns while penny stock trading. Several of these methods are included in "The Ultimate 10” special report section of the newsletter.



In a press conference Peter Leeds stated, “Our online newsletter is a comprehensive and unbiased source for investors that offers fundamental, technical and third level analysis of penny stocks. This newsletter teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, including how to do it intelligently and safely. Our categorized fundamental, technical and third level analysis on the penny stocks makes it possible to discover and publish the range of best penny stocks to buy.”



The invaluable guidelines of the newsletter are given in such simple language and format that even a novice trader who does not even know what penny stocks are can learn the profound and effective tactics of penny stock trading within hours.



Penny stocks, also called cent stocks, are stocks that are traded for a fraction of a penny up to $5. They are riskier than average investments, but have tremendous reward potential. In general, some penny stocks trade for $3 or $4, while others trade for only a fraction of a dollar. Some penny stocks have gone up from $1 to $30 within days, leading to huge gains. These are rare instances, but it is possible. There is great potential for these small companies to grow, especially if someone is armed with the proper knowledge that the Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide offers.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net