The Penny Stocks Guide Announces Frequent Buy Price Opinions for the Best Penny Stock Picks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- With the help of Peter's newsletter, amateur investors will no longer have to spend hundreds of dollars on penny stock brokers for their advice.



"We have already had short and long term sell price opinions on all our penny stock picks," states Leeds. The leading penny stock analyst further added, “Now investors won't have to wait for the monthly edition of the newsletter to know our price point opinions for the top penny stocks. From this month onward, whenever we learn that the market is taking a turn and prices of stocks are going to fluctuate, we will instantly issue our new list of refined price point opinions. This is just another perk we offer our subscribers to further help them in penny stock trading.”



Peter Leeds' self-authored newsletter also offers a quarterly Quick Fix report which features 10 penny stocks to buy that is undiscovered, undervalued, and all picks are under $1. Penny stock trading has become very popular in recent years. While trading in penny stocks, investors should keep a very close eye on the overall stock market. This is mainly because penny stocks move very fast and a small change in price may be a large change in percentage gain or loss. With the right information and guidance, investors can make great profits in this market.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available on the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net