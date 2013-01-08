The Penny Stocks Guide from Peter Leeds Emerges as a Reliable Investment Resource for Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Peter Leeds specializes in penny stock trading and provides exclusive information on hot penny stocks that can do well for traders. The Penny Stocks Guide reveals the top undiscovered penny stocks that out perform the rest of the market. The newsletter is a comprehensive and impartial source for investors interested in penny stock trading.



His team of experts provides exclusive access to research and recommendations wherein traders can learn the basics of penny stocks trading. Investors who are looking to earn maximum profits should invest in the best penny stocks available in the market and avoid those penny stocks that are trading on the Pink Sheets.



Traders should stick to markets like OTC-BB, Amex and NASDAQ if they are interested in investing in the top penny stocks. With Peter’s free penny stocks trial, investors will also gain access to a list of the top penny stock brokers and discount brokers for penny stocks. The online brokers are not expensive and provide invaluable customer support to investors.



The newsletter also provides reviews on the annual penny stockbrokers report. This report is known for offering information about the brokers who have best commissions, policies and tools for penny stock traders. By subscribing to the newsletter investors can gain instant access to the annual penny stock brokers report, with a full review and analysis of each of the top brokers.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net