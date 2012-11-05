The Penny Stocks Guide Updates Their List of Most Profitable Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- In the latest edition of the informative newsletter, the expert analyst has included the most profitable investments from the retail, mining, biotech and IT sectors. This edition also includes other sectors top penny stocks which are equally ready for growth. These new penny stock picks are a good baromeeter for measuring other potential penny stock picks and is invaluable for anyone is interested in penny stock trading.



All the penny stocks published in the newsletter pass the Leeds Analysis process. The 29-point Leeds analysis is a carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. The newsletter's refined list of top penny stocks continually present profit-making opportunities for investors. Over 30,000 subscribers of this newsletter receive this inveting advice and many have realized significant gains.



Stock investing is a mix of timing, research, and risk management. Finding the right balance of these as an investor is difficult and this is exactly why the Leeds Analysis is so powerful. People want to invest in companies that are financially strong with increasing momentum and rapid growth, but rarely have the time or the experience to know what to look for.



Peter’s newsletter is updated daily and is completely free from bias. Other penny stock brokers take significant commissions from both investors and companies and always give a biased opinion about their penny stock picks. In contrast, Peter Leeds's firm receive no compensation from the companies whose stocks the firm publishes on their newsletter.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net