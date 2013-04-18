Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Peruvian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Peru defense industry.



As a consequence of being the sole buyer of military hardware in Peru, the government enjoys a monopoly in the market. On the other hand, local suppliers possess a low bargaining power owing to the lack of development in Peru's domestic defense industry. However, foreign suppliers possess a medium bargaining power due to many global firms offering similar products.



Summary

SDI's "The Peruvian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Peru.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



