The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Now Offers a 14 Day Free Trial Period

Penny stocks are stocks or securities that are sold by smaller companies and are generally sold by companies that are seeking expansion, increased funding or even commencement of the business. The Penny Stock Guide specializes in penny stocks to buy and the top penny stocks picks. Investors can earn huge profits as they reveal undiscovered penny stocks to buy of the highest quality. These penny stocks picks trade for $5 per share or less, some as little as a few pennies. Penny stocks are riskier than average investments but have tremendous reward potential. They have come to be attractive to investors since they are inexpensive and don’t risk an investor’s entire portfolio at once. Today, investors are quickly learning that investing in penny stocks is a great way to get a piece of smaller companies across America that is yet to be discovered. The upside of penny stocks is the ability to turn small investment into a huge gain. The downside is the risk, lack of public information about the companies and directors, volatility, and lack of oversight. Even companies likeFord, Playboy, GM and Xerox used to be penny stocks.



When it comes to investing in penny stocks, investors should try to invest in the top penny stocks available. With penny stocks, investors need to research and do their due diligence with every aspect of the company. There are a lot of penny stocks that are not good investments, but are downright terrible and way too risky. If investors want to invest in the top penny stocks, then they should stick to the most popular markets like OTC-BB, Amex and NASDAQ and get the advice of a professional penny stocks researcher and trader like Peter Leeds.



