The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Offers 100% Unbiased Information on the Best Penny Stocks on the Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, the newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, offers unbiased information on the best penny stocks available. Peter Leeds, the renowned penny stocks analyst, guarantees that their research is completely impartial. The Penny Stock Guide offers the world famous online newsletter that specializes in penny stocks and penny stock picks. Investors can earn huge profits as they reveal undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality. Peter Leeds’ free newsletter guides the investors with penny stock trading techniques and publishes the list of best penny stocks to buy on a daily basis. The best penny stocks to buy are the one’s that are traded in the public markets like OTC-BB, Amex and NASDAQ.



Peter Leeds stated, “It is important for investors that they identify the stocks with the most growth potential before putting their hard earned money at stake. People should always refrain from putting their money on shares which are listed on pink sheets.” Small scale companies with their unpromising shares easily get listed in the pink sheets. They only need a licensed broker who is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) to quote the stock. Once listed, the company remains there. However, due to the lack of reporting requirements, a stock that no longer exists may still appear in the sheet, long after the company has become defunct.



“All these above factors have forced me to warn investors about such shares” says Mr. Leeds. While betting on penny stocks in the the pink sheets may have devastating consequences, putting money on high quality penny stocks can lead to investors earning postive returns.



For novice investors, the simple question which they may be embarrased to ask is what are penny stocks and what differentiates them from AAPL or IBM stock? Put simply, penny stocks are shares which are traded for $5 each or less. They are riskier than average investments, but have tremendous reward potential if the company grows. In general, some penny stocks trade for 3 or 4 dollars, while others trade for only a fraction of a dollar or ‘pennies’.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



According to Penny Stock Professional, Peter Leeds Charges Laid Against Alleged Penny Stock Scams Are Very Welcome and all Hot Penny Stocks available in market can give a better opportunity for all those who really need this. Visit http://www.pennystocks.net now!