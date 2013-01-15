The Peter Leeds Stock Analysis Team Is Pleased to Announce Further Expansion with the Hiring of a New Senior Editor

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The newest addition to the Peter Leeds team will, like all staff members, will abide by the 100% Unbiased Guarantee, which states that no compensation was ever or will ever be received in consideration for profiling any specific company to the subscriber base. As is customary in relation to individuals involved with producing their stock market publications, the full names of the individuals involved will be withheld.



Headed by Peter Leeds, who is the author of published books such as "Invest in Penny Stocks," [John Wiley & Sons], and has conducted public speaking engagements, the team produces the leading newsletter specifically about undervalued stocks.



Commenting on the expansion, Leeds mentions, "We are glad to not only expand the team, but to improve it as well. With the key players well positioned, we are able to bring subscribers of our newsletter the absolute best in information and analysis on penny stocks and low-priced shares."



With over 35,000 subscriptions sold, Peter Leeds Penny Stock is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America. Their leading commitment to ethics, honesty, and integrity have helped generate top media coverage for the newsletter, and assisted in attracting new talent such as the latest addition of the new editor.



Leeds goes on to say, "We are always hiring, and when we find the right person, we bring them on. Our standards are very high however. Anyone who feels they could bring value to our penny stock analysis team should get in touch with us."