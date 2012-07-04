Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Veterinary diagnostics have incorporated technologies and methods gained from human diagnostics and mainstream healthcare to develop a now full-fledged sister market that remains open to further innovation. Major diagnostic methods in mainstream healthcare – immunodiagnostics, molecular testing (including nucleic acid testing), hematology and clinical chemistry – now have standard applications in the veterinary care of companion (pets) and food animals (livestock and production animals).



This report, The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, looks at these trends and details:



Markets for Consumer Animal Diagnostics (includes Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share by Product Category – Analyzers (Clinical, Hematology, Electrolyte), Immunoassay, Molecular) Markets for Food Animal Diagnostics (includes Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Analyzers )

Trends in Pet Ownership and Spending

Trends in Animal Testing

Market Share of Competitors

Market for Testing by Disease (Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy, BVD, Ruminant Brucellosis, Avian Influenza, Classical Swine Fever, Pseudorabies / Aujeszky's, Other Diseases) Important Conclusions About the Market

Regional Breakouts of Food and Companion Markets (US, EU, ROW)



Common diagnostics products for companion animals include analyzer instruments used at clinics, immunodiagnostic assays based on lateral flow design, and more sophisticated laboratory immunoassays completed on plates with microwells and slides. Molecular diagnostics represents a growing, though minor segment of the market with the laboratory utilization of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and microarray tests. Market development for companion animal diagnostics has depended heavily upon the purchasing and usage of in-clinic analyzers or diagnostic instruments used at veterinary practices. While outside veterinary reference laboratories continue to play a major role in companion animal diagnostics, in-clinic diagnostics is the key feature of the contemporary market.



Food animal diagnostics assist livestock and production animal preventive care and complement other measures such as vaccination and selective breeding. Immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products are used to monitor, manage and eradicate infectious diseases found in prevalent, highly dense food animal populations. The food animal diagnostics market is closely aligned with governmental efforts to protect domestic industries and human populaces from the ravages of outbreaks that include not only heavy economic losses and hunger, but also the transmission of disease into human populations.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-world-market-for-veterinary-diagnostics-report-549569