This December, H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Announces $50 off on Plumbing Jobs

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- With festive seasons approaching, H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing a renowned home service company, has announced a whopping $50 off on their plumbing works till December 31st. Their plumbing services in Minneapolis are designed to cater every possible plumbing needs of the customers.



H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is experienced in handling all levels of plumbing problems and repairs. From dripping faucets to major renovations, customers can trust them for offering the top quality services at the most affordable rates. They further hold an equal expertise in repairing boilers. Thus, when looking for boiler repairs in St. Paul H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is the best choice.



While elaborating further a spokesperson for the company stated, “We have brought together the best team of plumbing and boiler repair technicians in the state to get the job done flawlessly. We have the experience and dedication to do exactly what it takes to correct any situation that arises.”



Moreover, their technicians have the experience and dedication to do exactly what it takes to repair or replace any make or model - especially of Steam Boilers. Being a reliable option for Steam Boiler Repair in St. Paul they ensure the complete home or business safety while keeping it warm and comfortable.



Apart from all H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing also provides all other major repair services like furnace repair, roof top repair, AC repair and Water Heater Repair in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding areas.



About H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

H2C Heating, Cooling & Plumbing - is the new elements in heating, cooling & plumbing in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding areas. With over 50 years of servicing the Twin Cities and Metro area, H2C has brought fair pricing back to the Twin Cities. They specialize in Boiler Replacement, Steam & Hot Water Heat, Radiant In-Floor Heat, Warm Air Furnaces, Central Air, Mini Split A/C, Residential & Commercial Plumbing, Water Heater installation and service, Boiler & Furnace Certification, RPZ Testing, and Chimney Liners & Gas Piping. With one call they'll solve it all, Call today for a free estimate!



For more information,please visit http://www.myh2c.com



Contact:-

505 Hopkins Street St. Paul,

MN 55130

Phone:-612-791-0850 (Minneapolis)

651-368-6245 (St. Paul)

Fax:-952-303-6202