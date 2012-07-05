Three New Articles on the Power of Mutually Shared Respect, Support and Trust by Dr. Milton Mattox and Dan Luo

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Have you ever heard the phrase, “The feeling is mutual”? It generally means that there is reciprocity between two or more individuals pertaining to a given feeling, topic or any subject matter. The phrase implies that the feeling is shared equally among the individuals in question. Dr. Milton Mattox and Dan Luo joined together to publish three articles on the power of mutually shared respect, support and trust within corporate organizations. “In our experience as business leaders, organizations tend to achieve optimal performance when their members have these three key mutually shared attributes present,” says Dr. Milton Mattox.



Mutually shared respect typically leads to mutually shared support. Mutually shared respect and support typically lead to mutually shared trust. It’s really not a surprise that the presence of mutually shared respect, support and trust (MSRST) between individuals tends to lead to powerful outcomes. “While MSRST works well between individuals, we contend that the power of MSRST can and should be used to achieve exceptional outcomes within any type of business organization as well,” says Dan Luo.



The three new articles are available online at the following links:



- “The Power of Mutually Shared Respect”



http://www.articlesbase.com/leadership-articles/the-power-of-mutually-shared-respect-6024797.html



- “The Power of Mutually Shared Support”



http://www.articlesbase.com/leadership-articles/the-power-of-mutually-shared-support-6024916.html



- “Mutually Shared Trust: The Last Ingredient to Achieving the Full Power of Mutually Shared Respect, Support and Trust”



http://www.articlesbase.com/leadership-articles/mutually-shared-trust-the-last-ingredient-to-achieving-the-full-power-of-mutually-shared-respect-support-and-trust-6025008.html



About the Authors

Dr. Milton Mattox is an author, senior-level business executive and technologist who has worked with some of America's most acclaimed companies. He is an expert in software engineering, information technology and quality process management with years of experience leading highly technical teams worldwide. His first book, RAIDers of a Lost Art: Reinventing the Art of Business Process Excellence, is now available wherever books are sold online. For more information, reference http://www.miltonmattox.com.



Dan Luo is a senior technology architect with a degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University and an MBA degree from Arizona State University. He has 15 years of experience working in various industries including technology, retail and insurance. He is an expert in business application architecture, design and development.



Contact

Dr. Milton Mattox

Author and Senior Level Business Executive

RAIDers of a Lost Art: Reinventing the Art of Business Process Excellence

Website: http://www.miltonmattox.com