Toilet Care in Japan - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Growth in toilet care has slowed down due to the weakening impact of popular 2011 product launches such as Look Mamepika from Lion Corp and Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Stamp Cleaner from Johnson Co Ltd. These products successfully introduced new formats to toilet care in the Japanese market, and gained newcomers to the category, driving the value sales up in 2011. However, there was lack of product innovation in 2012 and this let the toilet care category see a lower 1% positive value growth in...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Japan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
