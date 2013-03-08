Top Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig Visits Peru to Help Children with Congenital Abnormalities

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, an award-winning plastic surgeon and founder of JW Plastic Surgery and JW Hand Center, recently visited Peru for a very special reason: to help children with congenital abnormalities. In addition to his work as a Chicago plastic surgeon, Dr. Weinzweig also founded a charity called Komedyplast.



Komedyplast was established to help children who are suffering from the emotional scars and developmental delays that typically result from congenital abnormalities. While there are well-trained physicians throughout many parts of the world, access to trained specialists, including craniofacial surgeons, can be quite limited. Through the combination of medical services provided by volunteer physicians and nurses along with a volunteer entertainment team, Komedyplast’s primary mission is to make a lasting difference in the lives of children throughout the world, while also bringing laughter and hope to the kids and their families.



Starting in 2005, Dr. Weinzweig’s Komedyplast charity began to initiate missions in developing countries around the world, beginning with Lima, Peru. In addition to providing surgical care for children with congenital abnormalities who would otherwise not be able to afford treatment, the organization also helps to provide specialty training for the local physicians and surgeons.



Komedyplast also offers opportunities for children in local communities to build their character and self-esteem through various participant events like Komedy Clown Kamp. It has also launched the Komedyplast Craniofacial Research Grant Program, a national program that provides two grants each year to support craniofacial research.



During his recent trip, Dr. Weinzweig and his team performed about 20 complex craniofacial surgeries. In all, 16 people made the journey to Peru, including four craniofacial surgeons, three pediatric anesthesiologists and one pediatric neurosurgeon.



About Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig

Dr. Weinzweig is an award winning leader in the field of plastic surgery. In his former roles as Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery, Director of the Plastic Surgery Residency Program, and Director of the Institute of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery at the Lahey Clinic near Boston, he has achieved numerous accomplishments, including expanding the department's scope of practice, earning reaccreditation of the residency program, is published in over 200 industry leading publications, has authored five top regarded books on the subjects, and has developed a nationally-recognized research program. Prior to his chairmanship, he was on the faculty at Brown University. For more information, please visit http://www.jwplasticsurgery.com