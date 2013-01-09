Toronto Fitness Expert Announces Body Fat Seminar, in Aid of Alzheimer's Society.

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- The connection between body fat and hormones is often misunderstood. Now, thanks to a new seminar being held by one of Toronto’s most trusted fitness professionals, Torontonians have the chance to learn about the connection and support a good cause at the same time.



Igor Klibanov’s seminar, taking place on Sunday, January 13th (15:00-17:00), will examine the intricate relationship between body fat and hormones. With 100% of proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society of York Region, the afternoon event presents the perfect opportunity to improve one’s own health while contributing to the improved lives of others.



“Hormones determine a person's body fat to a much greater extent than calories,” says Klibanov, who believes that most people misunderstand the basics of fat loss.



He continues, “Many people do exercises that actually support a gain in belly fat. My seminar will tie fat loss directly into the subject of natural hormones, leading to a much better understanding of the principles.”



In terms of the event’s charitable premise, Klibanov is proud to be supporting such an important cause.



“Although it's not the most common cause of death, it's certainly the most feared cause of death. If you asked a person if they'd rather be blind, deaf, or lose their mind, almost everyone would pick being blind or deaf over losing their mind. This is to support Alzheimer's prevention,” he adds.



With the event placing a special focus on the definition and effects of ‘hormone profiles’ Klibanov shares some free information for those interested in attending:



There are specific correlations between where you store your body fat and your hormonal profile. To reiterate:



Triceps = testosterone

Chest = aromatase for men (which is an enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen) and estrogen balance for women (estrogen is a group of 3 different hormones, and it’s the balance between them that determines risk for different types of cancers)

Upper back = genetic tolerance for carbohydrates (how many carbohydrates can you eat before putting on body fat?)

Over the ribs = thyroid

Love handles = insulin

Belly = cortisol

Thighs = estrogen

Knees and calves = growth hormone



This methodology or connecting the location of the stored body fat to a person's hormonal profile is called "biosignature modulation."



The importance of this is that different hormonal profiles necessitate different training, nutrition and supplementation approaches. In fact, when you combine all three: training, nutrition, and supplementation, you can get much faster results than if any of those are used individually.



The upcoming seminar has limited places, so those wanting to attend are urged to secure their place before it’s too late.



About Igor Klibanov

Igor Klibanov is a Toronto-based personal trainer and fitness expert. He is the author of the book “Unlimited Progress: How You Can Unlock Your Body’s Potential.”



With a passion for helping his clients reach their physique and fitness goals, Klibanov heads up Fitness Solutions Plus – a company which strives to improve the health and wellness of all who want to make a change. This allows Klibanov to seek out the most qualified personal trainers to reach out to others that he can not personally help himself.



Klibanov was recently voted as one of Toronto’s top five personal trainers, by the Metro News newspaper.