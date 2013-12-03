Toys and Games in the United Kingdom - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Toys and Games in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- In traditional toys and games and video games, concerns about the general economic climate caused parents to constrain their spending on toys and games. Consumers want to spend less per transaction and as a result spending was limited to gift purchases and a one-off splurge at Christmas. Economic considerations have also helped to increase digital gaming, with online free-to-play downloads sky rocketing as a result of limiting spend.
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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