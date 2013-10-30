Trader's Round Up: Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GGAL), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GGAL), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK)



Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) opened its shares at the price of $5.75 for the day. Its closing price was $5.32 after losing -7.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.52 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.24 million shares. The beta of CECO stands at0.70. Career Education Corporation operates colleges, schools, and universities that provide educational services in career-oriented disciplines worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy CECO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GGAL) percentage change plunged -7.61% to close at $9.59 with the total traded volume of 1.48 million shares, and average volume of 796,131.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.54 - $11.67, while its day lowest price was $9.25 and it hit its day highest price at $10.31.



Has GGAL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) started its trading session with the price of $2.20 and closed at $2.22 by scoring +1.83%. GALE’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.45 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.97 million shares. The beta of GALE stands at 0.76. Day range of the stock was $2.09 -$2.22 Galena Biopharma, Inc. (Galena), formerly RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies addressing unmet medical needs using targeted biotherapeutics.



For How Long GALE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) ended its day with the loss of -1.07% and closed at the price of $19.48 after opening at $19.67. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.27 million shares. ValueClick, Inc. is a digital marketing services company. The Company offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to engage with their potential customers online and through mobile devices to spread brand awareness and generate leads and sales.



Has VCLK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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