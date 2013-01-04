TravelGround.com Releases Special Deals on Accommodation in Margate and Bela-Bela, South Africa

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Finding the perfect accommodation at an affordable price in a foreign country isn’t always easy. Travelers need to pay attention to the cost, amenities, and safety of their accommodations, not to mention the access to nearby tourist attractions.



One website seeks to make finding perfect accommodations in an exotic country as easy as possible. At TravelGround.com, visitors will find booking information for condos, guest houses, and apartments throughout South Africa.



The website has helped connect tourists in South Africa with accommodations since 2008. The website recently uploaded a series of new deals in the coastal town of Margate as well as the inland hot springs town of Bela-Bela. Each accommodation has been carefully chosen based on its quality and location and TravelGround.com connects directly with the owners in order to provide the best possible deals.



A spokesperson for TravelGround.com explains what makes the site unique from other travel and hotel booking websites:



“TravelGround was designed by people who know South Africa inside and out. Our team has created the easiest possible booking experience across a wide range of accommodations – from backpacker hostels to B&Bs and guest houses. And with prices that are tough to beat, we truly aim to provide the easiest accommodation booking experience in South Africa.”



Visitors can browse the website’s accommodations by type, star rating, price, and other qualifying factors. After narrowing down the search, visitors can look at high resolution pimages of each accommodation to find the one that is perfect for their needs. Other qualifying factors – like garage parking, fishing access, and even a “malaria free” designation – also appear on many accommodation listings.



Once guests have found their ideal accommodation, they can check its availability using a simple table along the left hand side of the page. TravelGround.com will automatically find the best price for the selected date range.



After choosing the date range and accommodation, guests are directed to a secure payment portal. The website also sends friendly reminders confirming booking information as guests get closer to their arrival date.



Whether venturing to Cape Town or visiting the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, TravelGround.com seeks to help travelers explore South Africa. With backpacker hostels, self-catered homes, and luxury beach houses available for rent, TravelGround.com wants to make sure travelers of all budget levels can access the accommodations they need to have an unforgettable vacation in an exotic destination.



