Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Treatment Algorithms: Schizophrenia - New antipsychotic launches underwhelm"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Early uptake data suggest that new product launches such as Fanapt (iloperidone; Novartis) and Latuda (lurasidone; Dainippon Sumitomo) have failed to make an impact on the schizophrenia treatment landscape. These products will find it increasingly difficult to supplant the market leaders as generic competition heralds the end of an era for multi-billion dollar atypical antipsychotic brands.
Report Scope
- Quantify the prevalent, diagnosed, and treated schizophrenia patient populations in each of the seven major markets.
- Analyze physician prescribing habits by drug class, formulation, and line of therapy.
- Understand how and why treatment, polypharmacy, and compliance rates vary in the seven major markets.
- Identify opportunities for increasing market share through effective product positioning.
Report Highlights
Psychiatrists estimate that just under half of prevalent schizophrenia cases do not report their symptoms and seek treatment, while one third of patients do not receive an accurate diagnosis. The nature of schizophrenia complicates its presentation, as sufferers may lack the drive or insight into their symptoms needed to seek help.
Abilify (aripiprazole; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Otsuka) is the most commonly used antipsychotic brand for first- and second-line treatment of schizophrenia. In a market where treatment decisions are largely driven by safety profiles, Abilify is crucially associated with lower incidences of common antipsychotic side effects than some of its competitors.
The three latest antipsychotics to reach the market have all experienced very slow uptake and have so far failed to penetrate first-line therapy. Their underwhelming market shares reveal that the US schizophrenia drug market is now saturated with atypical antipsychotics and that the market not very receptive to new, undifferentiated treatments
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does each drug's patient share vary by country and line of therapy?
- What can be done to influence the patient pathway to increase market share?
- What is the realistic patient population that a new market entrant can target?
- How have generic antipsychotics affected prescribing behaviors in the seven major markets?
- What proportion of patients experience treatment a complete response with currently available antipsychotics?
