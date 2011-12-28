Trilogy Keyless Locks from Security2020.com Help Protect Businesses and Individuals from Theft

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2011 -- Every year around the holidays, there is a rise in the number of property crimes committed against individuals and businesses. Thieves know they can find an abundance of expensive electronics and gifts in stores and homes and are ready to swoop in when the opportunity presents itself.



In fact, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, nearly 400,000 burglaries occur in the U.S. from November through December each year.



Aside from security cameras and alarms, one of the best ways to safeguard a home or building from crime is with keyless locks.



And now, businesses and individuals can secure their homes and buildings with a Trilogy keyless lock from Security2020.com, the online leader of cost-effective security, safety and loss prevention products. Now offering a complete line of Trilogy standalone access control systems, the company features a comprehensive range of cameras, alarms and alerts, sensor lights, electronic locks and security systems at affordable prices.



Schools, daycare centers, universities, warehouses, government offices, airports and retail stores across America rely on Alarm Lock’s Trilogy keyless digital access control locks to secure their facilities.



And according to the site, the Trilogy DL2700 is the most popular keyless entry lock due to its array of superior features and its durability.



“Packed with features, this product is easy to install for new applications or retrofit,” states the site. “Eliminating headaches commonly associated with keyless locks, this product is a clear winner over similar models. It is 100 percent programmable at the keypad without having to use computers or some other interface.”



Trilogy keypad locks also offer companies and individuals a host of additional benefits. They enable people to re-key their locks without the use of a locksmith, set different access levels such as one-time usage, quickly and easily erase or reprogram user codes, and allow doors to lock automatically.



Available in a variety of sizes and finishes, all keyless locks in the Trilogy line are Grade 1 Certified by BHMA, UL and CE certified and listed, and battery-operated.



Security2020.com also offers an assortment of other safety products to help keep businesses and individuals protected during the holidays and long after.



For more information, call 1-800-366-7235 or visit http://www.Security2020.com



About Security2020.com

Security2020.com, a Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. company, is the online leader of cost-effective security, safety and loss prevention products. Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. is a veteran owned business operating since 1998, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Other sites in the Lord Henry family are MirrorPros.com, 1800DoorBell.com and MyAmericanKitchen.com.