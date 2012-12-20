Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Friday December 21th is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, a day to celebrate the fine art of woven and embellished holiday tackiness. Now, thanks to the Sweater-izer app, you can use your mobile phone to take the unfashionable party online where, incidentally, it is a lot less itchy and there is a much larger audience.



How It Works:

Simply download the free Sweater-izer app from the AppStore. Select who you want to Christmas Sweater-ize (yourself, friends, family, co-workers, pets…you name it, it can be sweater-ized). Next, laugh out loud while posing your “fashion victim” in a variety of authentic Christmas/Hanukkah sweaters and festive hats until you decide which one is “just right.” Choose a background, write the perfect headline, and pick a frame. Wa-lah! You’ve just created a totally customized (and thoroughly entertaining) Christmas Sweater-ized masterpiece in minutes. Share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or via email with the touch of a button. So fun! WARNING: Will cause laughter.



-Sweater-izer yourself/your family to send a fun National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day greeting OR just a “regular” holiday greeting with a sense of humor.



-And, of course, there are always some people –you know who they are- that just NEED to be Sweater-ized. “Jim, I see you’ve ‘forgotten’ your ugly Christmas sweater today. No problem. Here you go, I just Facebook-ed this image of you to my network of 527 friends. You’re welcome.”



Celebrities & Social Good:

Take your Sweater-izing up a notch from “fun” to “fun for good” by clicking “Sweater-ize For A Cause” on the home screen. In this section you get to Sweater-ize celebrities Carter Oosterhouse, Amy Smart, Constance Zimmer, and Lance Bass (alone or with anyone you want). When you share your celebrity-Sweater-ized image or make a donation you will support “School Play Spaces & Gardens,” a joint program of non-profits Carter’s Kids and Environmental Media Association (EMA) that supports children in low income school by providing playgrounds and edible organic gardens. It’s holiday fun “for good.”



“Play is vital to the developmental process of children. When we combine playgrounds with school gardens, we're having a direct impact on the health of our children. When Fun Is The Answer approached Carter’s Kids and EMA about ‘Sweater-izing for a Cause,’ I saw the potential immediately: Give people a fun way to do good while engaging with friends & family during the holiday season. What could be better?” -Carter OosterHouse, Founder Carter’s Kids, Television Host Million Dollar Rooms



The Free Sweater-izer app is no scrooge when it comes to warm and fuzzy holiday fun. Your ugly Christmas Sweater-ized images can bring a smile to many people during the holidays. Have fun making and sharing the image online. “Everything’s Better In A Christmas Sweater.”



Get your digital sweater on for "National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day" (12/21/12) with the Sweater-izer app.



About Fun Is The Answer

Fun Is The Answer is a social enterprise on a mission to increase global happiness, one real smile at a time by creating fun ways to do good. Its mobile app, the Sweater-izer, embodies the company motto: “Have Fun. Do Good. Be Happy.” Use it to create and share hilarious images of your friends and family dressed in Christmas/Hanukkah sweaters and festive hats with a customized message (FUN). Add our celebrity supporters to your images in the “Sweater-ize For A Cause” section and make a donation to help low income schools receive playgrounds and an edible garden program (FUN for GOOD). Net result: Lots of happy people. www.FunIsTheAnswer.com



About “School Play Spaces & Garden Program” By Carter’s Kids & EMA

School Play Spaces & Garden Program” is a joint project of Carter’s Kids and Environmental Media Association (EMA). Championed by Carter Oosterhouse, television host/celebrity carpenter and Founder of Carter’s Kids, and his wife, actress and EMA Young Hollywood Board Chair, Amy Smart, this program brings together community volunteers and celebrity supporters to build completely customized play spaces and edible organic gardens for low income schools. In doing so, the effort greatly impacts children and entire communities for years to come. Www.Carters-Kids.org www.ema-online.org