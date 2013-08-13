UK Furniture Site Says New Birlea Range Is Very Popular

Skelmersdale, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Furnishing Homes have been in business for more than 7 years and have annual sales in excess of £6M, the company sell their furniture exclusively online and are very proud of the reputation they have achieved for their customer service, quality of products and the websites ease of use. As was mentioned in an earlier press release Furnishing Homes have achieved a five-star customer rating via the website shopperapproved.com, shopperapproved.com lists a 5 out of 5 rating from over 3000 actual paying customers.



Birlea is a relatively new manufacturer available via http://www.furnishinghomes.co.uk, the company produce very stylish bedroom furniture such as the Cotswold Pine, Texas Pine, Oak and Walnut Atlanta ranges as well as metal beds, etc. the full Birlea range can be viewed by visiting http://www.furnishinghomes.co.uk/birlea-furniture.html.



About Furnishing Homes

Furnishing Homes offer great prices on all their furniture ranges and a guarantee to not just match but beat any other furniture retailers price by £5, on the Birlea furniture range the company is also offering an additional 15% off of orders over £2500 so you can be sure of the best deal. If you would like to get more information on feedback the company has received or see all the furniture ranges and promotions available from Furnishing Homes just visit http://www.furnishinghomes.co.uk.