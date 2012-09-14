Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in South Korea - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In 2011, overall underwear, nightwear and swimwear showed a strong increase by 8%, due to the fastest growth of 9% in women's underwear and 10% in men's underwear, both in value terms respectively. This is attributed to the recent trend that saw more South Korean male consumers become more interested in fashion and choosing their underwear to complement their outerwear. For female consumers, matching underwear with outerwear has become a trend-leading concept as fashion evolves. In particular,...
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
