Vegetables in China - New Market Study Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Vegetables in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Vegetables in China witnessed steady growth in total volume terms in the review period, to reach 310 million tonnes in 2012. Green vegetables are largely consumed by Chinese consumers as a traditional dietary habit, as they think vegetables are healthier than meat thanks to being rich in fibre and vitamins. The rapidly developing supply chain network, as well as greenhouse technology, enabled Chinese consumers to eat any vegetables at any time, anywhere. Together with the rising population, the...
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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