Vegetarians Need to Take Vitamin B-12 Supplements, Health Experts Say

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Vitamin B-12 is one of the most important nutrients needed by the body in order to help it produce more DNA, nerve cells and red blood cells. It is imperative for all the vital functions of our body and is usually found in animal products such as meat, shellfish, milk, cheese and eggs. This is one reason why Vitamin B-12 deficiency is one of the most common health problems among vegetarians, simply because they don’t eat the foods that contain a good amount of Vitamin B-12.



Health experts suggest that vegans should start using Vitamin B-12 supplements in order to keep their body in good health. Though there are other sources of Vitamin B-12, such as seaweed and fermented soy, these sources only have minimal amounts of Vitamin B-12.



Signs of Vitamin B-12 deficiency include the following:



1. Memory loss

2. Decreased immunity to diseases

3. Body malaise

4. Fatigue

5. Loss of appetite

6. Delayed developmental acquisition among infants



Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex sublingual liquid drops is currently one of the most recommended Vitamin B-12 supplements by many health experts today. This product is a combination of B vitamins used to treat or prevent vitamin deficiency due to poor diet, certain illnesses, alcoholism, or during pregnancy. Vitamins are important building blocks for the body and help keep you in good health.



“It is prudent to advise all vegetarian and vegan patients, particularly if they are elderly or anticipating a pregnancy, to consume synthetic cobalamin daily, either by taking a supplement containing B12 or eating a serving of vitamin B12-fortified products.” – Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com