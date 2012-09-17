Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church Welcomes Global Artists Including Carman and Cheri Keaggy

Verona, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Sitting gracefully on an intersection in Verona, New York, Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church boasts the archetypal facets of a small and quaint establishment. However, while small in size, the church has been fortunate enough to boast a steady stream of international music artists and guest speakers.



Since 2010, the church’s on-going ‘Concert Series’ has seen performances from likes of Mitch McVicker, Bruce Carroll, Gordon Jensen and Wade Hammond. Guest speakers have included Survivor’s Mike Skupin and Christian dramatist Roy Gearhart – quite the list of accolades for a small church ‘on the corner’.



Following a string of successful events, the church is proud to announce a continuation of their Concert Series, with plenty of big stars billed. Tuesday September 25th will play host to The Blackwood Quartet, one of Christian music's premiere southern Gospel quartets.



Fans of Cheri Keaggy will have an opportunity to see her live and in-person on Friday October 19th. Performing hits from her just released album, So I Can Tell, the event will welcome the gifted star back to the New York area for a weekend of ministry.



Causing waves of buzz is a very special event taking place on November 25th – when Christian music star Carman takes the stage for an evening of ministry and musical hits. With a career spanning over three decades, Carman’s reputation for drawing a crowd has caused the church to implement a guaranteed seating system (please see their Facebook page for more information).



Each artist will receive a love offering for their own ministry at the end of their performance.



While his church is drawing acts from the world’s biggest stages, the church’s Pastor knows exactly who to thank.



“I feel it is an opportunity graciously given to us by God and we want to make the most of it and of Him!” says Steven James, who has recently returned from a missionary trip to Kenya.



He continues, “Even though we may appear small, with God's blessing we've been able to host events normally held in bigger churches and venues. Even on Facebook, we've been blessed to develop an encouraging and engaging page with close to twenty thousand fans. We are blessed to be a country church with a world-wide connection! We look forward to welcoming everyone who's close enough to our current and future events.”



Both members of the congregation, members of the community and those from farther afield are urged to join their Facebook page, keep up to date with future events and join one of their many opportunities of celebration.



“We have many opportunities to touch more lives than ever before. Hosting so many high-profile guests has been a humbling, scary and exciting opportunity,” Pastor James concludes.



To keep abreast of the latest news and information related to this Fall Concert Series, please join their dedicated Concert Series Facebook page: http://on.fb.me/SX1erm



For more information on the church, please visit: http://www.facebook.com/veronasdbchurch



About Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church

Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church was settled more than 200 years ago by families from Rhode Island in what was known in 1804 as "Western Wild in the towns of Rome and Verona, in Central New York." They had a trailblazing heart and a pioneering vision to make a difference for their families, their faith and their future. Today that same heart and vision permeates the lives of those who currently make up this rural church!



Recent ways that they are expressing that heart and vision include:



- Maintaining their relationship with Abiding Love in Rome as a branch church.



- Exploring new ways to reach out to new people, especially children and youth



- Sending their pastor on a month-long missions trip to the Seventh Day Baptist Conference in Kenya.



- Maintaining a website, satellite. audio-visual ministries and a growing, effective social media presence on Twitter and Facebook.



- Supporting their pastor as he prepares to serve the Seventh Day Baptist Conference of the USA and Canada as their Conference President for 2013-2014.



The Verona Seventh Day Baptist Church is a family oriented church located centrally between Rome and Oneida to our north and south (just off of Rt. 365) and between Utica and Syracuse to our east and west (just off of I-90). We're evangelical, Baptist and worship on God's Sabbath, the seventh day of the week (Saturday), with a blending of contemporary and traditional styles.