Video Games in Argentina - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Video Games in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Import restrictions strengthened in 2011 and had a considerable negative impact on the video games category in 2012. This contributed to the decline in value sales of video games software, which fell by 18% in current value terms. Static video game consoles accounted for the largest share of sales in 2012, at 59% in value terms, and remained an important aspirational product for children; the category recorded a 13% current value increase in 2012. However, this represented a drop in growth rate...
Euromonitor International's Video Games in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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