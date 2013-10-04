Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops Highly Recommended for Vegans

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is primarily found in animal foods such as beef liver, shellfish, poultry, eggs, milk, and milk products. Because of this, vegans are at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency. There is a notion among vegans that they can get B12 from plant foods such as seaweed and fermented soy. While it is true that these plant foods contain B12, they also contain B12 analogs called cobamides, which block the intake of the vitamin. Thus, Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops by Choice Nutrition Supplements is highly recommended for vegans.



Vitamin B12 is necessary in various processes in the body. As a vitamin B complex, it plays a role in the metabolic process of the body. But, one of its most important roles is in the formation of new and healthy red blood cells. Without sufficient Vitamin B12 in the body, new and health red blood cells will not be formed, and this has negative implications as red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs throughout the cells of the body.



Vitamin B12 is also important in maintaining a health nervous system. When Vitamin B12 deficiency is left untreated for a long time, it can cause an irreversible nerve damage. Vitamin B12 deficiency is usually characterized by general weakness and fatigue, irritability, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, and irritation of the mouth and tongue.



Because of the adverse effects of Vitamin B12, vegans are advised to take a Vitamin B12 dietary supplement such as the Vitamin B-12 Complex Liquid Drops. When Vitamin B12 is taken in liquid form, it can be easily absorbed by the body and it does not go to waste. This way, the body’s need for sufficient Vitamin B12 is met.



“It is prudent to advise all vegetarian and vegan patients, particularly if they are elderly or anticipating a pregnancy, to consume synthetic cobalamin daily, either by taking a supplement containing B12 or eating a serving of vitamin B12-fortified products.” – Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com