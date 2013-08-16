Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in India - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements witnessed strong current value growth of 13% in 2012, reaching Rs45.2 billion. This was driven by companies and manufacturers focusing on specific groups divided based on need, age and gender. 2012 witnessed the launch of a paediatric product in vitamins and dietary supplements by The Himalaya Drug Co, namely HiOwna Junior, targeting children from the age of two to pre-teens. Dabur also relaunched its anti-ageing product in vitamins and dietary supplements,...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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