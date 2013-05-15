Want to Start a Yoga Studio, Get Exclusive Ideas from Centered Business

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Centered Business, a business solution providing company for yoga studios now provides ‘Online Tele-Classes’ for yoga studios that wish to become successful. Their new home study program is suitable for both owners who have been running a yoga studio for years and also for those who are about to start a yoga studio. Centered Business helps yoga studio owners who are overwhelmed learn to work more effectively so they can earn more money while working less.



From the basic financial topics to the core marketing tactics, everything is covered in their newly introduced course. Even for those who have been running a yoga studio for many years, the organization offers business ideas that will help them grow and profit (i.e. earn money by increased enrollment)



Centered Business's advanced program is helping those who are starting a yoga business, as well as those who are finding it hard to keep up with the pace of their business and losing revenue as a result. Apart from the new program which educates studio owners about the financial & marketing tactics, it will also help prospective studio owners to create a yoga center business plan. In addition, they also offer many other educational programs for yoga studios.



The course teaches about every major area which is important for a successful yoga studio. With the help of this expert coaching, any yoga center owner will be able to bring in more students. Al Lipper, the owner of Centered Business attended Occidental College, Los Angeles, is considered a prominent name in the sector. Al Lipper, the founder of Centered Business, has taught in the College of Business at Cal Poly University, and is considered a national leading expert in running the business side of a yoga studio.



With his background, Mr. Lipper is a valuable asset to anyone trying to learn ‘how to run a Yoga Business.’ After obtaining his Advanced Bachelor's Degree in Cognitive Science from Occidental College,, Al received a Ford Foundation fellowship, based on his academic background. Al completed his Master's Degree in Education at Cal Poly State University, California with 4.0 GPA.



His interest in studies did not end with Master’s in Education as further did his second Masters in Psychology at the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For over 15 years, Al has conducted workshops that focus on communication, teamwork for professionals.



His clients have ranged from executives to students. Additionally, he has facilitated workshops emphasizing personal empowerment, self-confidence and leadership for clients of all ages. His business experience has grown as he initiated a number of start-up companies.



