Watch out for the Amazon Kindle Elite as It Reveals Its Secrets

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Automating book publishing will now be reality as the new publishing Kindle book tool; the Amazon Kindle Elite (AK Elite) is set to open its door on July 9 2013. This software engineered to find hot topics, in the Amazon Kindle Store, with lots of searches and little competition.



In the official, Amazon Kindle Elite review site; the software is designed to mimic the SEO Elite software, from Brad Callen can do. “The AK Elite is essentially the ‘SEO Elite’ of the Amazon Kindle store,” this is according to its representative. It basically provides vital information why top competition was ranked and what is their current ranking in Amazon Kindle store, the site further added. With the launching of this product, “reversing the ranking strategies can now be done in automatically,” the site additionally explained.



The AK Elite software is founded by Brad Callen, who also created the SEO Elite marketing tool software, some few years back.



With the launching of the AK Elite marketers are given the liberty to sell more Kindle books as the software obliterates the manual process. According to the site, the software is the latest creations that can kick-off marketer’s enterprise in selling books in the Amazon Kindle store platform.



Moreover, the AK elite reviews, also discloses how the software made the keyword “weight loss” ranked number one in Google, using the Amazon Kindle Elite software, as it’s live and verifiable source in the in the internet.



And as part of the software’s launching perks, its representatives, are officially giving out the Amazon Kindle elite bonus’ such as the “YouTube Rainmaker Program & YouTube Rainmaker Blueprint,” “Commission Kick Start PLR Package,” and “The Ultimate Internet Empire” as the third AK Elite Bonus. The said bonuses are estimated five thousand dollars plus in real value.



Entrepreneurs who want to make money online by selling Kindle books, this software is due to be released on July 9, 2013. The initial cost of the software is pegged at $147 as one-time price. Buyers can, likewise, receive all the bonuses mentioned above follow the specific instructions.



The entire AK Elite update can now be accessed at http://akelitebook.com/ak-elite-review/ for more information.



For More information visit the website http://akelitebook.com/ak-elite-review/



Media Contact

Akelitebook

support@akelitebook.com

http://akelitebook.com/ak-elite-review/