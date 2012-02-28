Springvale, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- For a property owner, a worst-case disaster scenario involving fire or water damage can seem unthinkable and then suddenly become a reality. In the aftermath of a disaster, quick response time by a disaster recovery and restoration specialist can help minimize property damage as well as inventory or home contents loss. To provide home and business owners with a quick and convenient way to call in the experts when disaster strikes, SERVPRO® announces the public release of their SERVPRO® Ready Plan Mobile Application. The free App is now available to download from app stores across three mobile platforms: Android™, iOS® and Blackberry®.



"The one constant in disasters," says John Giunco, owner of SERVPRO® of Southern York County, "is that there isn't any constant. Disasters are unpredictable and frequently strike without warning. That's why SERVPRO's Ready Plan mobile app is so valuable. In the confusion and panic that often surround a disaster, a property owner or manager can reach out for expert help right from the scene, using their cell phones."



The application allows both residential and commercial property managers and owners to create an Emergency Ready Profile that contains critical facility information that can help speed up response time after fire or water damage occurs. In addition to property details, the application tracks prior loss history, utility shut off locations, and key contacts; stores photos of the damage; and integrates local weather forecasts and more, including the address and contact information for the user's preferred SERVPRO® Franchise.



“I hope that York County businesses and homeowners will take a moment to download our new Ready Plan mobile app to their smart phone," said Giunco. "Having that information literally at your fingertips in an emergency can prove invaluable if disaster does strike."



SERVPRO® of Southern York County specializes in fire and water cleanup and restoration and repair services for both commercial and residential customers. SERVPRO® also offers large loss, national storm response, mold remediation and other property maintenance and restoration services.



For more information about SERVPRO® of Southern York County or setting up an Emergency Response Plan for your business or residence, please contact John Giunco at (207) 324-4400 or servpro9045@servprosyc.com.