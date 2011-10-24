Waterloo IT Consulting Team Achieves Cisco Select Certified Partner And SMB Specialization

Kitchener, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- Certifications are an excellent way for a Managed Service Provider (MSP) to increase knowledge across multiple technologies, as well as increase their skillsets within a specific technology area. Reis Information Systems has gained the first step among many available certifications at Cisco.



Cisco certifications provide a way for organizations to expand their value to clients, enhance expertise and profits, and earn credentials to increase market share. The Cisco Select Certified Partner program is the first step of many that Reis has available to them for increasing their worth for themselves and to their clients. Besides receiving branding as a Select Certified Partner, their clients will have increased confidence in the work that Reis performs.



In order to be eligible for the Cisco Select Certification, Reis needs to focus on the SMB market; to that end, Reis can now add Cisco’s Small Business Specialization to their list of achievements.. Having a certification is not unlike having an academic degree. Channel Partner Program certifications are similar to academic degrees and are an indication of technical expertise. Achieving the certification and specialization puts Reis above other MSPs who have only taken the first step of registration with Cisco.



“We want our clients to feel comfortable that our professional IT support team has the expertise to handle any technology problems they might have,” said Henrique Reis, Owner of Reis Information Systems.



“Through our partnership with Cisco, we are dedicated to providing our clients with professional IT service and a wide-range of solutions. The keys to knowledge and certification are the critical elements necessary to ensure we do that.”



