Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size, Business Scope, and Growth Analysis with Industry Trends Until 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- The report "Waterproofing Admixtures Market by Type (Pore Blocking Admixtures, Crystalline Admixtures, Densifier), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2023 and 2028.



The market is projected to grow because of the growing infrastructural projects. Waterproofing admixtures plays crucial role in the various infrastructural project such as highways, roads, streets, parks, dams, mass transit and airports, waste management building, and others. In addition, due to increasing population, urbanization, innovations, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences the demand for waterproofing admixtures can increase due to infrastructural projects.



Crystalline admixtures are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global Waterproofing admixtures during the forecast period.

These crystalline admixtures are known for their excellent waterproofing performance. These admixtures form a resilient network of crystals within concrete, effectively sealing even the smallest cracks and pores, thus ensuring long-lasting protection against water intrusion. Notably, their self-healing capabilities further distinguish them, as they react with moisture over time to create new crystals that mend minor concrete damage. Thus, they are widely used in application such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure, which will increase demand for them in the future.



Commercial is estimated to be the largest application of the Waterproofing admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the use of Waterproofing admixtures in commercial applications will continue to grow. Because, the commercial buildings are typically subjected to more wear and tear than residential buildings. Also, water penetration can cause significant structural damage to commercial buildings, which can lead to costly repairs and downtime. Therefore, demand for durable and long-lasting waterproofing solutions in the commercial application.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the Waterproofing admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The adoption of Waterproofing admixtures in various industrial sectors has been increased due to the government initiatives and heavy investments in infrastructure development. Moreover The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the waterproofing admixtures market. Accordingly, Asia Pacific will be the largest market for waterproofing admixtures market during forecast period.



The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US) Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), and RPM International Inc. (US).



Sika AG is a Switzerland based a specialty construction chemicals company. The company offers its products for wide range of applications such concrete admixtures, waterproofing systems, sealants, adhesives, flooring systems, roofing systems, and industrial coatings. It is one of the leading players in Waterproofing admixtures market. Sika operates in two major business segments: construction industry and industrial manufacturing. It operates in 103 countries worldwide with 400 production sites and has a significant global footprint. In May 2023, the company completed the acquisition of MBCC group after having received all necessary regulatory approvals. This acquisition is set to accelerate the sustainable transformation of both Sika and global the construction industry.



Saint-Gobain is a French multinational building materials company headquartered in Courbevoie, France. It offers diverse range of waterproofing admixtures for various applications including residential and commercial construction, infrastructure projects, and industrial projects. The company offers these products through its subsidiaries such as GCP Applied Technologies, Chryso Inc., and Saint-Gobain Weber (formerly Sodamco). Saint-Gobain operates in 75 countries European, North American, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South American region. In September 2022, Saint-Gobain acquired GCP Applied Technologies. Further it will be flawlessly integrated into Chryso Inc, a subsidiary within Saint-Gobain's High Performance Solutions segment, which will enhance company's comprehensive offerings in this domain.



