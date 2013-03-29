Dry-X Waterproofing Applies Best Waterproofing Products for Mold Remediation

Ney York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- A representative at Dry X Waterproofing stated, “At Dry-X Waterproofing, we will give you the best advice and service. With years of experience and a waterproofing product range from various brands there isn’t a waterproofing situation or product that we can’t help you with. We at Dry X Waterproofing give best basement waterproofing in CT that will protect your home from rainy day catastrophes as well.”



Waterproofing products by dxbasementwaterproofing.com includes Joint Sealants, Liquid Membranes, Sheet Membranes, Epoxies, Coatings, Sealers, Polyurethane Membranes, Concrete Repair, Reinforcing and Membrane Protection. They at Dry X Waterproofing are the experts in mold testing and inspection as well.



Nonetheless, mold remediation from dxbasementwaterproofing.com by hiring a qualified mold inspector from Dry X Waterproofing will give the best remedy from mold formation. Choosing a certified mold inspector gives a complete solution by their experts – The organization with the latest waterproofing products seems to be a one-stop solution provider for all such issues.



Dry-X waterproofing offers dependable, professional service that will solve moisture issues and water logging for good. As an experienced service provider, Dry-X takes the time to do a comprehensive inspection of basement and crawl-space, inside and out and is equipped to provide their esteem customers with a variety of repair options.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company. It is a fully-insured (up to $2 million) and licensed and bonded company that provides services such as excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing. DRY-X waterproofing is not a giant nationwide chain that is too big to give you the personal attention you deserve. They are family owned and operated and are here to service their clients before, during, and long after the job is completed. Their Customer Service is the core foundation of their business.



To learn more visit: http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/ or call at 914 827-5804 to order for waterproofing services.